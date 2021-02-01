'We are blessed with a baby boy': Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome new addition to their family

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter early on Monday morning to share that he and wife Ginni Chatrath had become parents to a baby boy. The couple are already parents to one year old Anayra.
"Namaskaar. We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, baby and mother are both fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings and prayers. Love you all," read a tweet signed "with love from Ginni and Kapil". The post was shared at 5:42 in the morning on February 1.
Kapil had gotten married to his childhood sweetheart, Ginni Chatrath in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in December 2018.
Rumours about Chatrath's pregnancy have been circulating for quite some time now, and the comedian had confirmed the same during a recent Twitter interaction. Prior to that, Sharma had set tongues wagging with a cryptic tweet about "good news" at the beginning of January. And while that had been wholly unrelated, being about his new web series with Netflix, the rumours refused to die down.
It was only a couple days ago that Sharma confirmed that they were gearing up to welcome a second child. Asked by a fan about why his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, was off air, he said that he needed to be "there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby".
Following the update on Monday, hundreds of congratulatory messages have poured in. From ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Ritesh Deshmukh to IPS officials and journalists - the reactions on Twitter come from friends and fans from across the country.
"Congratulations" exclaimed Nehwal.
"Mubaraakkk ho mere bhai!!! This is such great news!!! God bless your family with good health, long life and abundance of love," tweeted Ritesh Deshmukh.
