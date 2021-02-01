'We are blessed with a baby boy': Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome new addition to their family

Kapil had gotten married to his childhood sweetheart, Ginni Chatrath in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in December 2018.

Rumours about Chatrath's pregnancy have been circulating for quite some time now, and the comedian had confirmed the same during a recent Twitter interaction. Prior to that, Sharma had set tongues wagging with a cryptic tweet about "good news" at the beginning of January. And while that had been wholly unrelated, being about his new web series with Netflix, the rumours refused to die down.

It was only a couple days ago that Sharma confirmed that they were gearing up to welcome a second child. Asked by a fan about why his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, was off air, he said that he needed to be "there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby".