Watch: When a disappointed Anu Malik slapped himself after Neha Kakkar's singing during 'Indian Idol' audition

She has belted out hit after hit lately, including "Dilbar", "Garmi", "Sunny Sunny", "Aankh maarey" and "Badri ki dulhania". Neha Kakkar, who is one of most successful singers in the industry, says she had never thought she would reach where she has today.

Her latest professional commitment is judging the musical reality show “Indian Idol 12”. However, not many are aware that Neha was once a contestant on the same show, who did not even make it very far.

In an old video that has resurfaced on social media, shows Neha at her auditions when veteran music composer Anu Malik was the judge.

Neha sang the song “Aisa Lagta Hai” from the film “Refugee” with a co-contestant leaving Anu and his co-judges Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam disappointed.

As she completed her performance, Anu commented, "Neha Kakkar...Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you perform. What has happened to you)?"

Needless to say, he literally slapped himself.