Watch: Vikas Gupta breaks down as he reveals he was in relationship with a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta, who came out as bisexual earlier this year, is all set to make a revelation about his life in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

A segment of a new promo shows Vikas having an emotional breakdown as he shares his secrets with housemates Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and others.

Without naming the individual concerned, Vikas is seen opening up about how he has gone through a lot of 'emotional stress for four-and-a-half years'. He says, "He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss)."

He shared that he has not named this person but will now talk all about him.

Check out the promo here: