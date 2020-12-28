Watch: Vikas Gupta breaks down as he reveals he was in relationship with a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta, who came out as bisexual earlier this year, is all set to make a revelation about his life in an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.
A segment of a new promo shows Vikas having an emotional breakdown as he shares his secrets with housemates Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and others.
Without naming the individual concerned, Vikas is seen opening up about how he has gone through a lot of 'emotional stress for four-and-a-half years'. He says, "He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss)."
He shared that he has not named this person but will now talk all about him.
Check out the promo here:
In June, Gupta in a social media post had revealed that he is ‘bisexual, with pride’ and is done 'hiding his emotions'. He had also called out Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him.
Taking to Twitter, Vikas wote, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out."
In his Instagram post, Gupta had penned down a lengthy note about his coming out journey.
He said that he is going to live openly and 'will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made' him. He wrote, "It is pride month and with pride, I am saying that this is how I am and this is how I am going to be living my life openly. I will fall in love with a person, a human being. It could be a boy or a girl, that is not for you to decide or comment on. It is for me to decide."
He also spoke about actors Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma. Vikas Gupta wrote, "Both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend."
"I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to," he added.
