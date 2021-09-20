Watch Video: Urfi Javed trolled for leaving her pants unbuttoned at Mumbai airport

Actress Urfi Javed, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', has been continuously making headlines for her sartorial choices.

Urfi’s quirky airport looks have been stealing the limelight, with her being trolled over trying to “seek attention.”

Her latest outfit involved a full-sleeves crop top with pants that were left unbuttoned.

As the video surfaced on social media, scores of netizens began trolling Urfi for her OOTD.

One user wrote, “People r becoming more crazy now days, publicity ke liye kuch bhi.”

Another commented, “Jaldabaazi me bhul gaye he shayad.”

One user stated, “Matlab ye kounsa fasion hai ki jeans ki button khuli h.”

“Does she go to the airport every day to seek attention?” added another.

Check out the comments below.

Advertisement

Urfi, in a recent interview, hit back at those criticizing her fashion statement and called herself a 'pro' in dealing with the trolls.

Javed told ETimes that when she wears an outfit she loves, she doesn't care about what others say.

The TV actress said that she used to earlier wonder if it was her fault but she doesn't feel that way anymore as she has 'grown a thick skin'.

Urfi said that such things don't bother her anymore.

Clapping back at those who called her look an attempt at 'cheap publicity', she said, "Agar publicity chahiye hoti, toh airport me bina kapdon ke jaati."

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

In her week-long stint, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She even made a dress out of garbage bags.

And of course, it was intentional. "I made a dress out of garbage bags because there was nothing else there and of course it was intentional. Why wouldn't I want the camera's spotlight on me?" she told IANS.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:52 AM IST