Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she distracts herself from 'pain' after Sidharth Shukla's death

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was deeply affected after rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's demise, recently shared a video chat with the late actor's Guru, BK Shivani.

Shehnaaz shared the almost hour-long conversation on her YouTube channel.

In the video, titled 'Reset and Restart', Shehnaaz opened up about her spiritual journey and discussed how to deal with negativity, pain and loss.

She said, "I always used to tell Siddharth that I have to talk to sister Shivani. I like her very much, but Siddharth always used to tell me 'Yes, definitely. You chill' and then, it eventually happened."

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress said that she has learnt to be more patient and positive.

Later in the chat, Shehnaaz spoke about those whose souls have departed and said, "People lose dear ones. From what I have experienced, I feel we should not think that we should have stayed together for more time. Rather, we should think that we have such good memories together."

"I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot," she added, reportedly referring to Sidharth.

Shehnaaz also alluded that crying at someone's death will only cause more hurt and won't help. To this Shivani responded by saying, "If we remain in pain, then even those who surround us will be unhappy. Not just that, even the soul who has gone will be troubled and feel the discomfort."

Towards the end of the video, Shehnaaz revealed her biggest distraction she uses to stay away from pain and that is makeup. Yes, you read that right! Shehnaaz said, "Makeup is an art and it helps me get over the pain for sometime. I take out all my makeup and wear it. It gives me happiness."

Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack.

During their stint in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth and Shehnaaz gained a massive following because of their cute chemistry and adorable moments. However, they never officially acknowledged being a couple.

The rumoured lovebirds have several fan accounts with the name 'SidNaaz'.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 02:24 PM IST