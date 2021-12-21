Watch Video: Pregnant Bharti Singh reveals whether she wants a boy or a girl

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh, who recently announced her pregnancy on social media, revealed if she wants a boy or a girl.

According to a video doing the rounds on social media, Bharti can be heard saying she wants a girl.

"Ladki chahiye. Merey jaisi mehenti ladki. Taki jb shoot se ghar jaun to bolun 'beta, chai bana do mumma pahcuh rahey hai' to chai bana kar rakhey. Ladke ko bolungi chai bana kar rakhey to bolega mumma cricket khel raha hun. Nahi, ladkiya best hoti hai, mujhe ladki hi cahiye," she can be heard saying in the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

On Monday, Bharti was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai and she once again made funny statements. In another video, shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Bharti can be seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as she sits inside her car and jokes, "Vote mujhe he dijiyega."

She further asks all the media houses to pay her Rs 50,000 each. "Saare media channel mujhe 50,000-50,000 dijiyega. Delivery ka kharcha aana chahiye kyunki humein apni marzi se batana tha lekin aap logon ne chaap chaap ke humara suspense kharab kar diya. Toh mein bata dungi ki kaun se hospital mein dena hai. 50,000 per channel," Bharti joked.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child together in 2022.

Earlier this month, the comedian took to her YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the good news with her fans and followers by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

According to a report in ETimes, Bharti informed that she and Haarsh are expecting to welcome their baby in April or early May.

Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:55 PM IST