Watch Video: Netizens school Karanvir Bohra for organising ‘Squid Game’ themed birthday bash for kids

Television actor Karanvir Bohar recently received flak on social media for organising a ‘Squid Game’ themed birthday bash for kids.

Karanvir held the party on Sunday for his twins Bella and Vienna, who turned 5 last month.

According to the pictures and videos surfaced online, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu dressed up as the masked guards in red, while his daughters, including the little one Gia Vanessa Snow, wore a dress similar to the doll from ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game.

Scores of netizens called out the couple for choosing an inappropriate theme, given that the South-Korean survival drama features violence, crime and falls under the thriller/slasher genre.

Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006. While the former has worked as an actor in several television shows and web series, his wife is a Radio Jockey.

Couple of months back, Karanvir made headlines for slamming a paprazzi who called him 'gareeb' (poor) for arriving at actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral in Suzuki Ciaz.

Bohra spoke about the incident and said that he was forced to share to video because he wanted his young fans and followers to know that they don't have to live up to society's standards or 'feel pressured'.

Bohra told Bol Bollywood YouTube channel, "A lot of youngsters follow me, and they think about what clothes they should wear, what car they should drive, what people will say if they don't have work…"

He also spoke about 'new paps' who record videos on their phone and share them on social media. "Be careful, because you don't know how you can affect other people," he said.

Vohra also said that he wants to sell all his 'big cars' and invest the money in his kids' future.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:58 AM IST