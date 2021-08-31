Watch Video: Kishwer Merchant receives a warm welcome at home after giving birth to baby boy

Television actress Kishwer Merchant and her husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, a baby boy last week.

Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as "Hip Hip Hurray", "Ek Hasina Thi" and "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar", shared the news in a post on Instagram on late Friday night.

"27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy," she wrote on alongside a photo with her husband and the newborn baby.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Kishwer received a warm welcome as she arrived at home with her munchkin in arms.

“Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones,” she wrote on Instagram.

On Sunday, Kishwer shared an empowering post on motherhood and the challenges one has to go through postpartum.

She wrote, “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son.”

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016. This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.

Ever since they announced their pregnancy, Suyyash and Kishwer have been sharing gorgeous pictures of the latter flaunting her growing baby bump. Suyyash reportedly also hosted an intimate baby shower bash for their family and close friends in June.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:39 AM IST