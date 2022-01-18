Watch Video: Kapil Sharma's 2-year-old daughter Anayra plays drums and says 'papa aap bajao'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared an adorable video of his daughter Anayra as she tries playing the drum set.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kapil shared the small video clip and compared Anayra to himself.

Anayra hit the instruments as she sat on a stool in a space decorated with potted plants and an artificial grass carpet in their home.

Towards the end of the video, Anayra offers the sticks to Kapil and was heard saying, "Papa aap bajao, aap bhi bajao (papa you play, you also play)."

Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, "Like father like daughter," along with heart eyes and red heart emojis.

Kapil often shares adorable photos and videos of his children on social media.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child in February 2021. In April last year, Kapil revealed that they have named him Trishaan.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:43 PM IST