Watch video: Jasmin Bhasin poses with her 'challan' after being fined for not wearing mask

Last month, Jasmin and Aly have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate the latter's birthday.

The two became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and love blossomed in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. She was even his connection during the family week on the show.

The two recently featured in a music video of the new song, "Tera Suit". This is Jasmin's first music video, and that too with Aly, and the actress says it was indeed a special experience.

"Anything I collaborate with Aly, it is very special. After 'Bigg Boss', I have been in an extremely positive and happy phase. I wanted to reflect that happiness on screen. Our fans have already given us immense love and now we want to give back to them through this music video. It is a party song; it's happy, colourful and exciting. I have a feeling people will play the song during very often during Holi," Jasmin told IANS.