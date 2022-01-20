Watch Video: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal spending Rs 60,000 on COVID-19 tests in London

Actress Debina Bonnerjee who recently jetted off to London with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary, revealed that they had to shell out around Rs 60,000 to get their COVID-19 tests done.

In their YouTube video, where Debina captured her travel moments, she shared that while they did enjoy their trip, taking a COVID-19 test turned out to be an expensive affair.

As per Debina, they had to spend Rs 15,000 each to get tested while landing and departing from London.

Gurmeet, who has been at the forefront to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, received an award from Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari last year, at an event that took place at Raj Bhavan.

Honoured on receiving the award, Gurmeet said, "This award is really special to me and my team as our relentless efforts in creating a difference have been recognised. I would like to give the full credits to my team- our Covid warriors who have given their heart and soul to this cause. It wouldn't have been possible without their continuous support. I have been receiving awards for my work in films and television but this is the first time I have received an award for a good deed and it's extremely special to me."

Gurmeet and Debina were last seen in the short film 'Shubho Bijoya'. They had previously worked together in the TV show 'Ramayan' as Ram and Sita.

The romantic short film is helmed by director Ram Kamal Mukherjee. It is a love story that revolves around a fashion photographer and a supermodel. The film is produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Sarbani Mukherjee.

Debina shared that the film is a modern urban story, and high on emotional quotient. She said, "The characters are Bengali, but the film is in Hindi and it is a very urban film. The film is set in Mumbai and it is really urban and its ultra-modern story, it is something we all are; the film is about working out of troubled times and rebuilding our world and try to make the best of it."

'Shubho Bijoya' premiered on October 15 on the OTT platform BiiggBang.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:18 PM IST