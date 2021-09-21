Watch Video: Check out Amitabh Bachchan's epic reaction after 'KBC 13' contestant flirts with him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for several years now, asked the producer to cut the show short as he wanted to go out for a cup of tea with a contestant.

According to the promo of the upcoming episode shared by the makers on social media, Big B can be seen flirting with contestant Namrata Shah.

The video begins with Amitabh Bachchan telling Namrata that she looked beautiful and he even complimented her necklace.

When she asked if she could address him as 'Amit ji', the actor told her to just call him 'Amit'.

"Producer ji, yeh karyakram bandh karo, mujhe Namrata ji ke saath chai peene jaana hai (please stop the show, I want to go out for a cup of tea with Namrata)," he says in the promo.

Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

According to another promo, Namrata told the host, "Aap kitne young lag rahe hai Sir (You look so young, Sir)."

She is also seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Ali Bhatt's 'Ghar More Pardesiya' song from 'Kalank'.

"Itni baar ghoomna padta hai, chakkar nahi aata (You spun around so many times, does it not make your head spin)," Big B asks the contestant. Responding to this, she flirtatiously said, "Nazar ek jagah pe tiki ho toh chakkar kabhi nahi aate."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

He will next be seen in films like 'Goodbye', 'MayDay', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' among others.

ALSO READ Fan asks Amitabh Bachchan why he endorses pan masala - check out his reply

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:39 PM IST