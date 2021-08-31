Watch Video: Bharti Singh gives a hilarious reply to paparazzi asking her 'mama kab banege'

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh had an epic response to the paparazzi asking when she would announce her pregnancy.

Bharti, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was reportedly on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3', in Mumbai, when the photographers caught up with her.

In the video shared by a pap on Instagram, Bharti can be seen interacting with the photographers. During this conversation, one of them asked her, "Mama kab banege?"

To this, Bharti said that now everyone is waiting for the baby.

"Yaar ab toh sabko bache ka intezaar ho gaya hai. Bas aap log akela chodiye, karte hai kuch (Everyone’s waiting for the baby. I'll do something about it once you'll leave me alone)," Bharti said, leaving everyone in splits.

Check out the video here:

A few months back, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:55 PM IST