Watch Video: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce pregnancy, comedian says 'baby is due in April'

Comedian-actor Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together in 2022.

The comedian took to her YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the good news with her fans and followers by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

The video starts with Bharti seated inside the washroom, holding a pregnancy test. She says that she has been trying to record this for the past six months so that she can capture the happy moment on camera.

After a few moments, she checks the test and realises she’s pregnant. The comedienne turns ecstatic and emotional seeing the positive result.

The comedian then wakes up her husband Haarsh to the sound of a crying baby. Needless to mention, Haarsh was elated to know that he's going to become a father and the parents-to-be share an excited hug.

Take a look at the video here:

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actress Jasmin Bhasin also took to her Instagram stories to congratulate the couple with a photo in which she, Haarsh, Aly Goni, Punit J Pathak and his wife Nidhi Moony Singh pointed at Bharti’s baby bump.

“Baby Limbachiaa coming soon,” she captioned the photo.

The news comes weeks after the rumours that the comedian is pregnant.

According to a report in ETimes, Bharti informed that she and Haarsh are expecting to welcome their baby in April or early May.

Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Last week, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and gave a glimpse of their special day on social media.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:07 AM IST