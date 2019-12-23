Watch: This epic video is proof that Sidharth Shukla is Bigg Boss 13's 'Kabir Singh'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla, who has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss", is 'Kabir Singh' and this epic video is proof of that!
Sidharth Shukla has been grabbing major eyeballs since the start of the season. From his cute banter with Shehnaaz Gill to his ugly fights with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, the 'Dil se Dil Tak' actor is known for two things, love and anger. Reminds you of something? Yes, Shahid Kapoor's remake of 'Arjun Reddy.'
A fan edited an epic video of Sidharth's journey in the Bigg Boss house and added dialogues from the film 'Kabir Singh'. Shehnaaz Gill is 'Preeti' in the fan-fiction video and 'SidNaaz' moments have been highlighted.
Here's the hilarious video:
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz's friendhsip has a seperate fan base on social media. Their fans have been rooting for the duo to fall in love.
Recently, Sidharth Shukla decided to break his friendship with Shehnaaz because of her behaviour. Shehnaaz has been trying her best to make amends but Sidharth had made it clear that he's deeply hurt.
However, there's a good news for 'Sidnaaz' stans, in the promo of the upcoming episode, the two can be seen sharing an intimate moment. It looks like Sidharth has finally decided to let things go. In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen sharing some adorable moments.
Further in the video Vikas Gupta declares that the two are madly in love with other.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)