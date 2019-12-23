Watch: This epic video is proof that Sidharth Shukla is Bigg Boss 13's 'Kabir Singh'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla, who has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss", is 'Kabir Singh' and this epic video is proof of that!

Sidharth Shukla has been grabbing major eyeballs since the start of the season. From his cute banter with Shehnaaz Gill to his ugly fights with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, the 'Dil se Dil Tak' actor is known for two things, love and anger. Reminds you of something? Yes, Shahid Kapoor's remake of 'Arjun Reddy.'

A fan edited an epic video of Sidharth's journey in the Bigg Boss house and added dialogues from the film 'Kabir Singh'. Shehnaaz Gill is 'Preeti' in the fan-fiction video and 'SidNaaz' moments have been highlighted.

Here's the hilarious video: