Watch: Suniel Shetty breaks down after watching 'Sandese Aate Hain' performance on 'Super Dancer 4'

This weekend, actor Suniel Shetty will be seen as a special guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4. He will reunite with his Dhadkan co-star Shilpa Shetty, who will also make a comeback as a judge on the show after several weeks.
The contestants and their super gurus performed on some of the iconic songs of Suniel Shetty, including Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai and Sheher Ki Ladki, and wowed everyone with their moves and grooves.
However, one of the performances on the song Sandese Aate Hai from the film Border made Suniel Shetty emotional.
According to a promo shared by the channel on social media, the actor can be seen wiping his tears after watching the herat-touching performance.
He also stood up and saluted them after the act. Other judges, including Geeta JKapur, Anurag Basu and Shilpa, also got emotional on seeing the act.
"Every time I listen to the song, I cry. Ye uniform kuch kar jaata hai (The uniform does something)," he said.
Have a look at the video here:
In the film, Suniel Shetty had essayed the role of an Indian soldier. Border was set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It also starred Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Puneet Issar among other actors in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, Shilpa and Suniel, who worked together in the superhit film Dhadkan, will be recreating the magic of the film on the show.
In a video clip, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, the duo can be seen walking in together, hand-in-hand, while their popular track Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein plays in the background.
Shilpa was away from the dance reality show as everyone at her home, except for her had tested COVID-19 positive. She had informed, earlier this month, that Raj Kundra, Samisha, Viaan, her mother and parents-in-law had contracted the virus.
