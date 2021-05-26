Watch: Suniel Shetty breaks down after watching 'Sandese Aate Hain' performance on 'Super Dancer 4'

This weekend, actor Suniel Shetty will be seen as a special guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4. He will reunite with his Dhadkan co-star Shilpa Shetty, who will also make a comeback as a judge on the show after several weeks.

The contestants and their super gurus performed on some of the iconic songs of Suniel Shetty, including Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai and Sheher Ki Ladki, and wowed everyone with their moves and grooves.

However, one of the performances on the song Sandese Aate Hai from the film Border made Suniel Shetty emotional.

According to a promo shared by the channel on social media, the actor can be seen wiping his tears after watching the herat-touching performance.