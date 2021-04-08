Watch: Sidharth Shukla's steamy smooch with Sonia Rathee from ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ goes viral

"I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I'm looking forward to it," the Shukla said in a statement.

An upcoming actor Rathee, who will play Rumi on the show, said she was drawn to her character because of what she stands for.

"Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi’s story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I''m going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I''m getting to work with such incredible people," she said.

Talking about the show, Ekta had earlier said: "I would say this is one of the shows I decided to make just for myself. We deal with the big, tangible aspects of love, while the small things are lost. There is always a story after the ‘happily ever after'."

The first two seasons of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show featured "Mirzapur" star Vikrant Massey and actor Harleen Sethi.

“Broken But Beautiful 3” will be aired on the ALT Balaji platform and Zee 5.