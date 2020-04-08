Watch: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak uses baby brother instead of weights for upper body workout

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna from 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' is spending her self-isolation period with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh. The actress has been keeping fans updated about her quarantine period amid the 21-days coronavirus lockdown through Instagram. On Wednesday, Shweta Tiwari took to the photo-sharing app and gave fans a quick demonstration of her daily upper body exercise.
In the funny video that Shweta shared, her daughter Palak can be seen using younger brother Reyansh Kohli as weight and showing some upperbody exercises. Sharing the fun-filled video of the adorable sibling duo, Shweta wrote, "A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri"
'Bigg Boss 4' contestant, actor Ashmit Patel took to the comments section and wrote, "How adorable. Can you send that #nanhayatri to me pls @palaktiwarii"
While another user commented, "ahahahaha super cute and creative video."
Check out the video here:
The actress also took to her story and shared a few other videos. In another video, Shweta Tiwari was seen having fun with her 4-year-old son Reyansh as they played 'Mahabharat Part 2'.
The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress also played truth and dare with her teenage daughter Palak.
Take a look here:
Talking about the coronavirus lockdown she had said, "Staying at home is never a boring task, in fact it's a blessing. Also it's how you view it. You can switch to doing things that you have always wanted to, but never got the time to do it. Whether it is reading books, writing, honing a skill, helping in cooking meals, working out, pursuing your hobbies to spend time with kids and family, or simply just catching up on sleep. Personally, I love reading and even listening to classics. So I am listening to some beautiful old tracks and reading a lot of books, which gives me a sense of peace."
