Watch: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak uses baby brother instead of weights for upper body workout

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna from 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' is spending her self-isolation period with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh. The actress has been keeping fans updated about her quarantine period amid the 21-days coronavirus lockdown through Instagram. On Wednesday, Shweta Tiwari took to the photo-sharing app and gave fans a quick demonstration of her daily upper body exercise.

In the funny video that Shweta shared, her daughter Palak can be seen using younger brother Reyansh Kohli as weight and showing some upperbody exercises. Sharing the fun-filled video of the adorable sibling duo, Shweta wrote, "A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri"

'Bigg Boss 4' contestant, actor Ashmit Patel took to the comments section and wrote, "How adorable. Can you send that #nanhayatri to me pls @palaktiwarii"

While another user commented, "ahahahaha super cute and creative video."

Check out the video here: