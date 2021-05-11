Watch: Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav Kohli 'physically abusing' her

Hours after Abhinav Kohli accused television actress Shweta Tiwari of allegedly detaining his son from him and hiding his whereabouts, and caring only for money even in these testing times, the actress has responded with a CCTV footage video from her residential society.

In the shocking video, her estranged husband Abhinav can be seen getting physical with Shweta.

The incident captured in the CCTV footage of their society shows Shweta walking with their son in her arms while Abhinav tried to take him from her.

Soon Shweta falls on the ground and Abhinav forcibly snatches their son and walks inside the building. Shweta then follows him inside.

She also penned a lost note along with the video and said that their son Reyansh is scared of him.

"Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off). This is why my Child is scared of him," she wrote.

"After this incident, my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him," she further wrote.

She concluded the post by writing, "I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society."