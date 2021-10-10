Watch: Shweta Tiwari shares adorable 'birthday dance' video with daughter Palak; fans say 'looking like twins'

Actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak, who recently celebrated their birthdays in Goa, on Saturday took to their social media handles to share adorable dance videos.

In the video shared by Shweta, the mother-daughter duo are seen dancing in a park on the theme song of 'Linda and Heather', which has become a viral trend on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in Palak's video, they are seen grooving to DJ Luke Nasty's 'Might Be'.

The videos show Shweta wearing a green crop top with a pair of denim shorts while her daughter is seen in a maxi dress.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Omg you guys look like sisters."

"OMG. Who is daughter and who is mother. Really confused. Mujhe toh Santoor ka add yaad aagaya" commented another,

A comment read: "I asked my brother to tell who is the mother and who is daughter in this video... he don't know anything about them. He said Shweta Tiwari is the daughter and another one is the mother. When I told him the reality he was shocked. Shweta ma'am still looks so young ."

"Tell the truth now please this is your sister," wrote a netizen.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in the 11th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. She recently shoot for her short film in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Palak is all set to make her debut with 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', which also stars Arbaaz Khan.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:40 PM IST