e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 18,166 new COVID-19 cases, 23,624 recoveries and 214 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Television

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:40 PM IST

Watch: Shweta Tiwari shares adorable 'birthday dance' video with daughter Palak; fans say 'looking like twins'

In the video shared by Shweta, the mother-daughter duo are seen dancing in a park on the theme song of 'Linda and Heather', which has become a viral trend on Instagram.
FPJ Web Desk
Watch: Shweta Tiwari shares adorable 'birthday dance' video with daughter Palak; fans say 'looking like twins' |

Watch: Shweta Tiwari shares adorable 'birthday dance' video with daughter Palak; fans say 'looking like twins' |

Advertisement

Actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak, who recently celebrated their birthdays in Goa, on Saturday took to their social media handles to share adorable dance videos.

In the video shared by Shweta, the mother-daughter duo are seen dancing in a park on the theme song of 'Linda and Heather', which has become a viral trend on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in Palak's video, they are seen grooving to DJ Luke Nasty's 'Might Be'.

The videos show Shweta wearing a green crop top with a pair of denim shorts while her daughter is seen in a maxi dress.

Check out the posts here:

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Omg you guys look like sisters."

"OMG. Who is daughter and who is mother. Really confused. Mujhe toh Santoor ka add yaad aagaya" commented another,

A comment read: "I asked my brother to tell who is the mother and who is daughter in this video... he don't know anything about them. He said Shweta Tiwari is the daughter and another one is the mother. When I told him the reality he was shocked. Shweta ma'am still looks so young ."

"Tell the truth now please this is your sister," wrote a netizen.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in the 11th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. She recently shoot for her short film in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Palak is all set to make her debut with 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', which also stars Arbaaz Khan.

ALSO READ

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak's debut film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' to release in October

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal