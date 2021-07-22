Watch: Shweta Tiwari, daughter Palak hit the gym together; netizens say 'they look like sisters'

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who is also a fitness enthusiast, often posts stunning pictures of herself of social media. Her daughter Palak, 20, also flaunts her svelte figure in her photos, leaving fans impressed.

Recently, Shweta and Palak's intense workout video was shared by their gym instructor on social media.

In the video, the mother-daughter-duo can be seen doing rope exercises.

In the first part of the video, the duo is seen working out with gym ropes and in the second part, they take turns, holding each other with resistance bands.

While the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actress was seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt with grey coloured leggings with a pair of white coloured sneakers, her daughter wore a white t-shirt with grey leggings.

Check out the video here: