Watch: Shweta Tiwari, daughter Palak hit the gym together; netizens say 'they look like sisters'

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who is also a fitness enthusiast, often posts stunning pictures of herself of social media. Her daughter Palak, 20, also flaunts her svelte figure in her photos, leaving fans impressed.
Recently, Shweta and Palak's intense workout video was shared by their gym instructor on social media.
In the video, the mother-daughter-duo can be seen doing rope exercises.
In the first part of the video, the duo is seen working out with gym ropes and in the second part, they take turns, holding each other with resistance bands.
While the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actress was seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt with grey coloured leggings with a pair of white coloured sneakers, her daughter wore a white t-shirt with grey leggings.
Check out the video here:
Palak and Shweta also shared the same video on their Instagram stories.
"Where are my shoes would be a good question to ask about now," Palak wrote along with the video.
Shweta and Palak's fans praised them in the comments section. "Wooooho #powergirls," wrote a fan. "Shweta Rocks anyday," said another.
"Looks like they are sisters," a user commented.
Last year, Shweta had shared her weight loss journey in an Instagram post and revealed how she managed to shed 10 kg with a workout regime, soon after her pregnancy. She weighed 73 kg at the time.
On the work front, Shweta is seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' with other contestants including Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill and others.
Shweta, 40, has been a part of the television industry for over two decades now. She gained immense popularity with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.
On the other hand, Palak is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood with the horror film, 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.
