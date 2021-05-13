Watch: Shweta Tiwari, 40, flaunts her abs, impresses 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' co-contestant Arjun Bijlani

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have reached Cape Town South Africa and are having a ball of a time. Some of the recent pictures and videos of the contestants that surfaced online are proof that they are all having fun.

On Wednesday, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari had a fun discussion about the latter's energy. The actor posted a video on his Instagram and asked the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress to flaunt her abs.

Referring to her killer abs and dramatic physical transformation, Arjun teased Shweta and asked her which 'chyawanprash' she eats to stay fit.

The actress laughs and says 'hard work'.

"Roz exercise (exercise daily), hard work," she can be heard saying in the video.

Have a look at the video here: