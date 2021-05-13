Watch: Shweta Tiwari, 40, flaunts her abs, impresses 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' co-contestant Arjun Bijlani

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have reached Cape Town South Africa and are having a ball of a time. Some of the recent pictures and videos of the contestants that surfaced online are proof that they are all having fun.
On Wednesday, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari had a fun discussion about the latter's energy. The actor posted a video on his Instagram and asked the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress to flaunt her abs.
Referring to her killer abs and dramatic physical transformation, Arjun teased Shweta and asked her which 'chyawanprash' she eats to stay fit.
The actress laughs and says 'hard work'.
"Roz exercise (exercise daily), hard work," she can be heard saying in the video.
Have a look at the video here:
Last year, Shweta had shared her weight loss journey in an Instagram post and revealed how she managed to shed 10 kg with a workout regime, soon after her pregnancy. She weighed 73 kg at the time.
Meanwhile, Shweta has been in the news for allegations and counter-allegations as she fights a custody battle with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli for her son Reyansh.
Meanwhile, the contestants have been regularly updating fans with pictures and videos as they joined the Khatron Ke Khiladi team.
Celebrities like Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekh Chahal, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, are the other contestants of the show.
Reportedly, Rahul is the highest-paid contestant of the upcoming season.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)