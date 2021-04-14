Watch: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Justin Bieber's 'Intentions', fans compare her to Katrina Kaif

Actor and social media celebrity Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, treated her fans with a dance video on Tuesday.

In the short video, she can be seen grooving to Justin Bieber’s song ‘Intentions’.

Dressed in a sleeveless black top, a skirt and matching boots, Shehnaaz looks adorable as he flaunts her new look.

Soon after she shared the video, fans showered love on Shehnaaz and admired her dance moves. In the comments section, one of the users even compared her to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Watch the video here: