Watch: Shehnaaz Gill flaunts sexy dance moves on Selena Gomez’s 'Look At Her Now', sets the internet ablaze

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has lately been making headlines for her sensuous dancing videos on popular pop songs.

She has become an internet sensation after her stint in Bigg Boss and continues to win hearts with her Instagram posts.

Recently, the Punjabi actor dropped a new video in which she is seen flaunting her sexy dance moves on Selena Gomez’ Look At Her Now song.

In the now-viral video, Shehnaaz is dressed in a casual black crop top with blue denim. The actor-singer has completed her look with earrings that read, 'Boss'.

As soon as she posted the video, fans and followers showered her with praise.

Check out the video here: