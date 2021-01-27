Watch: Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and family

Shehnaaz Gill, popularly labelled as "Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif", celebrated her 27th birthday on January 27.

The actress-singer who rose to fame as a finalist in "Bigg Boss 13" has an unmatched following on social media.

Not to mention, fans love her chemistry with television actor and "BB13" winner Sidharth Shukla.

Gill took to social media and treated her fans with two exclusive videos from her midnight birthday bash, featuring Shukla, his mother among other close friends and family.

Sharing the video on Instagram Shehnaaz wrote, "Love u all."

In the first video, Gill can be seen cutting her birthday cake as everyone sings along. The other clip shows Shukla throwing her in a pool.