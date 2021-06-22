Watch: Shalin Bhanot offers aid to Kamathipura sex workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Television actor Shalin Bhanot is trying to help sex workers in Mumbai's red light area Kamathipura, who find it hard to make ends meet during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

The actor on Tuesday revealed the shocking truth that there are women who solicit for as low as Rs 50.

The 'Naagin 4' actor took to Instagram to talk about his social and said he is inspired by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

In a video Shalin shared, he can be seen handing out masks and other essentials to sex workers standings in a queue. In another video, the actor is seen having a conversation with Kamathipura residents who express gratitude.

"I suddenly fell desolate and bereft as my car made way into the tiny lanes of Mumbai's damned Kamathipura. During the second lockdown, I felt restless and wanted to put my able self to greater good. There is no dearth of generosity and humanity in this era we all call Kalyug," he wrote.

"There are civilians moving moutains & helping the needy. Also emerged a massiah in @sonu_sood bhaiya who inspired us to walk the less traveled path," he added.