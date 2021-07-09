Watch: Shagufta Ali breaks down upon receiving Rs 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of ‘Dance Deewane 3’

Unlike the rest of the world, popular actor Shagufta Ali says she has been under "lockdown" for the last four years, battling depleting finances due to poor health and struggling to find work in an industry to which she has dedicated over three decades of her life.

Ali was diagnosed with diabetes six years ago, around the same time when the roles started drying up.

The 54-year-old actor said she has been out of work since 2018. Her last acting role was a cameo in the show "Bepannaah".

She initially tried to manage the situation on her own by selling off her car and jewellery to pay mounting medical expenses, but has now reached out to the industry publicly as she was left with no other option.

Recently, Ali was called on the reality show “Dance Deewane 3”, where she received a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on behalf of the makers.

A tear-eyed Shagufta said, "The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don't know why but I couldn't tolerate the pain of these four years. The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it."

Madhuri then came on stage and consoled Shagufta by stating, "You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the ‘Dance Deewane’ team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of Rs 5 lakh."

Watch the video below.