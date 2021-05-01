Watch: Sanket Bhosale gets emotional while confessing his feelings for Sugandha Mishra

Comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26, have been sharing several pictures and videos with their fans on social media to relive the happy memories from their wedding ceremonies.
One of their latest videos, shared by Sugandha on her official Instagram account, is winning the hearts of their fans.
In the video, which is all things love, Sanket is seen getting emotional on stage while giving a romantic speech during their ring ceremony.
Leaving everyone present at the function in splits, Sanket said, "Tu bohot khatarnaak hai yaar."
"I think all girls should be dangerous but not so much that you end up falling in love," he said.
The comedian was overwhelmed with emotion as he expressed his happiness and could not finish his speech. Sugandha could then be seen wiping his tears.
Sharing the video, Sugandha wrote, “#Moment Which left my soul stirred for a lifetime. Moment of Luv."
Watch the video here:
However, soon after she posted the video, Sanket commented, "Yeh wala video nahi post karna tha," with a few laughing emojis.
The couple also shared glimpses of their haldi ceremony where they were seen dancing happily to the dhol beats.
In the video shared by the couple, Sugandha and Sanket were surrounded by their family members. Everyone was seen wearing yellow outfits in the video. Sanket captioned it, "Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda."
Sugandha and Sanket's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with very few people in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sugandha and Sanket have appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot. They also appeared together in Zee TV's Summer Express 2017.
Sanket is best known for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty. He is a qualified doctor as well. He made his small screen debut with Laugh India Laugh.
Both Sugandha and Sanket were part of Comedy Classes and were last seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.
