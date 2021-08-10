Watch: Sana Khan shares hilarious 'Expectation vs Reality' video from Maldives vacay with husband Anas Saiyad

Former actress Sana Khan, is currently holidaying in Maldives with her husband Anas Saiyad, shared a bunch of photos and videos from her trip on Instagram.
In one of the videos, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant can be seen walking at the port, holding Anas' arms.
"Finally we got a chance to travel and guess where we are going? We have reached the first port and every thing is being done with all safety precautions and everything is up to the mark," she says in the video.
Sana also gave a glimpse of the sea plane she boarded and the water villas she stayed at.
Check out the video here:
Sana's other post features her at the beach in a pink and purple dress. She joked that her husband got exhausted clicking her photos.
"Relaxing by the beach and of course miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)," she wrote.
On Tuesday, Sana shared a hilarious 'Reality vs Expectation' video on Instagram.
In the video, Sana is seen swinging on a jute beach chair while her husband pushes her chair gently. However, she was expecting Anas to push her lightly he put in maximum strength, sending the swing high up and leaving Sana screaming.
She laughed and even called out to her 'mummy' as Anas pushed her higher. "Was expecting love and gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach and jaws still hurting," she wrote.
Sana announced her departure from the entertainment industry in October 2020 to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".
Sana said she decided to leave the "showbiz lifestyle forever".
She married Mufti a month later in November. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah..."
"Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.
As an actor, Khan has featured in many Hindi and regional language films. She made her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005 and went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".
Khan also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".