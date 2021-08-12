Watch: Sana Khan falls face down in pool after losing balance; hilarious video goes viral

Former actress Sana Khan, who is currently holidaying in Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad, shared a super hilarious video of herself falling face down in a pool.

Sana is having the time of her life in the Maldives. For the last few days, she has been treating her fans with mesmerising pictures and videos of herself on social media.

In a recent video on Instagram, Sana can be seen soaking in the sun while sitting atop a duck float in an ocean-fed pool.

Her husband asked her if she is enjoying herself to which she replied, "Yes I'm loving it."

However, soon after, she lost balance and fell face down inside the pool while her husband was heard laughing.

"Timing toh dekho mere fall ki. Allah ki kudrat pe. It’s super windy so it’s very tough to balance," she captioned the post.

Sana announced her departure from the entertainment industry in October 2020 to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

Sana said she decided to leave the "showbiz lifestyle forever".

She married Mufti a month later in November. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah..."

"Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.

As an actor, Khan has featured in many Hindi and regional language films. She made her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005 and went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Khan also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".

