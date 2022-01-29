Watch: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill get emotional on Bigg Boss finale remembering late Sidharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss' season 15 is coming to an end, with it's finale being just a day away. Colors TV is all set to air the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale in two parts on Saturday (January 29) and Sunday (January 30) and several winners from the previous seasons will be seen gracing the grand finale event.

One of the guests on the finale episode will be former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo of the show released by Colors, Shehnaaz will grace the finale and will pay tribute to late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth whom she met in her season and created a very strong bond with. The duo was extremely loved by their fans and were popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans

The clip shows a tender moment between host Salman Khan and Shehnaaz. As soon as she appears on stage, she could not hold back her tears. She started crying and gave Salman a tight hug.

Salman too couldn’t control his emotions and was seen wiping away his tears. She also sang a song remembering him, which she composed and dedicated to him called 'Tu Yaheen Hain'. The song become massively popular among fans.

The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' was a few months ago when she and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla had come as guests.

'Bigg Boss 13' winner, Sidharth passed away on September 2, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. The duo was rumoured to be dating from quite some time.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:36 PM IST