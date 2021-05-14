Watch: Rubina Dilaik shares health update days after testing COVID-19 positive

Days after testing positive for COVID-19, television actress Rubina Dilaik on Friday shared a health update with his fans and followers.
On Instagram, Rubina posted a video and informed that she is recovering.
In the video, the Bigg Boss 14 winner revealed that she has recovered 70 percent. The actress thanked all her fans for sending in their prayers and wishing her a speedy recovery. Rubina also mentioned that it is only because of their prayers that she has recovered so fast.
Rubina then thanked her parents, family, friends and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for taking good care of her and continuously checking up on her.
Rubina ended the video by wishing everyone Eid Mubaarak.
"Thank you All for your prayers and wishes, I am on my way to recovery," she captioned the video.
Have a look at her video here:
While the actress is currently in her hometown, Shimla, with her family, Abhinav is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.
Moments after she posted the video, her and industry friends welcomed her back and wished her good health.
Rubina’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Rahul Mahajan went to the comment section and hilariously stated, “Get well my friend and start shouting and screaming." He added, "Btw ruby your nails are perfectly done."
Nikki Tamboli wrote, "Love you baby @rubinadilaik can’t wait to seee you. take care love."
Following her was popular singer Asees Kaur who chipped in and wrote, "So so good to see u like this."
On May 1, Rubina had announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, through an Instagram post. The actress added how she tries to look for something positive in everything, saying now that she is infected with the virus, she will be able to donate plasma soon.
On the work front, Rubina had begun shooting for her popular TV show, Shakti: Ehsaas Ke Astiva Ki before contracting the virus.
She also featured in several music videos like Marjaneya and Galat after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 14.
