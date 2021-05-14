Watch: Rubina Dilaik shares health update days after testing COVID-19 positive

Days after testing positive for COVID-19, television actress Rubina Dilaik on Friday shared a health update with his fans and followers.

On Instagram, Rubina posted a video and informed that she is recovering.

In the video, the Bigg Boss 14 winner revealed that she has recovered 70 percent. The actress thanked all her fans for sending in their prayers and wishing her a speedy recovery. Rubina also mentioned that it is only because of their prayers that she has recovered so fast.

Rubina then thanked her parents, family, friends and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for taking good care of her and continuously checking up on her.

Rubina ended the video by wishing everyone Eid Mubaarak.

"Thank you All for your prayers and wishes, I am on my way to recovery," she captioned the video.

Have a look at her video here: