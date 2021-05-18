Watch: Rubina Dilaik breaks down while sharing her battle with COVID-19, expresses gratitude to family and fans

Television actress Rubina Dilaik, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, took her fans through her journey of recovery.

Rubina shared a video on her YouTube channel, on Monday, in which she opened up about her struggles and journey-from taking the RT-PCR test to her quarantine diaries.

At one point in the video, the Bigg Boss 14 winner broke down while for remembering her in their prayers and wishing for her speedy recovery.

"I’m extremely blessed. I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes," she said.

She told her fans that their love gives her a lot of strength during these times.

In the video, the actress is seen taking a rapid antigen test in Shimla. She is then told that she has tested positive, but surprisingly, she is quite cheerful to know this and exclaims that she would now be able to donate plasma after a month.

Rubina then announced that she will be in-home isolation for 17 days.

Watch the video here: