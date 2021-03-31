Watch: Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's Maldives vacay sparks dating rumours

Televisionactors Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani, who are currently enjoying a vacation in Maldives, have been sharing pictures of their gateway on Instagram.
While the 'trippy and hippie' pictures of the 'Qubool Hai' actress are setting the temperature soaring, her video with Rithvik has set tongues wagging on social media.
A video shared by the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor shows the duo grooving to 'So Pretty' as they transition from the airport to The Standard resort in Maldives.
Sharing it, Dhanjani wrote: "Only if every travel was just a tap away!!"
Several users took to the comments section to react to the video and asked Rithvik and Surbhi if they're dating.
A user wrote: "Oh what happened to @ashanegi?"
"New girlfriend?" asked another.
A comment read: "Don't you miss Asha Negi?"
For the unversed, Rithvik parted ways with girlfriend and actress Asha Negi last year, in September, after dating for more than seven years. The two fell in love with each other while working on the show 'Pavitra Rishta' and were also seen in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye'.
Asha had confirmed the same and told Pinkvilla, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies."
While netizens are currently speculating if the Television stars are dating and enjoying a 'baecation', Rithvik and Surbhi have been accompanied by the latter's BFF, actress Srishty Rode.
Check out the pictures here: