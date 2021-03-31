Watch: Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's Maldives vacay sparks dating rumours

Televisionactors Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani, who are currently enjoying a vacation in Maldives, have been sharing pictures of their gateway on Instagram.

While the 'trippy and hippie' pictures of the 'Qubool Hai' actress are setting the temperature soaring, her video with Rithvik has set tongues wagging on social media.

A video shared by the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor shows the duo grooving to 'So Pretty' as they transition from the airport to The Standard resort in Maldives.

Sharing it, Dhanjani wrote: "Only if every travel was just a tap away!!"