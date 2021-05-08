Watch: Rashami Desai turns up the heat as she grooves to Cardi B's 'Up' in a sexy mini-skirt and tube top

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Rashami Desai posted a new reel in which she is seen flaunting her sexy moves and grooving to Cardi's B's Up.
In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a sky blue tube top and a matching mini-skirt. Her outfit is paired with white heels and her hair is left down.
Rahami, who never misses to show off her dancing skills, wrote in the caption, "I know that’s right."
The Dil Se Dil Tak actress' sizzling dance performance got a whole lot of love from her fans and followers. It also attracted comments from her celebrity friends.
Have a look at the video here:
While Paritosh Tripathi wrote, "Ufff energy uff hotness ufff yeh mausam," Mahi Vij, Monalisa, Nivedita Basu and others dropped fire emojis in the comments section.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashami was last seen on the small screen in a full-fledged role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 and inside the Bigg Boss house, Rashami remained one of the most talked-about celebrities, hogging the limelight.
Rashami, an avid social media user, has also been making waves on Instagram with her glamorous and bold photoshoots these days.
