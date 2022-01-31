Watch: Raqesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty in viral video; hints at engagement

As the season finale for 'Bigg Boss 15' aired on Sunday night, actress Shamita Shetty was eliminated from the race after spending months in the house.

When Shamita walked out of the house, she was greeted with a thunderous applause. And she brought the house down with her dance performance with boyfriend (and ex-Bigg Boss contestant) Raqesh Bapat to "Pushpa" number "Sami Sami", which was picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the superhit movie.

Salman said he was "shocked" about Shamita's eviction. Raqesh echoed the sentiment.

During the show, Raqesh tells Shamita, “You did such a fabulous job. You have surprised everyone. It’s outstanding. Hats off to you! I was missing you a lot. I just couldn’t be with you, feel you, touch you, hug you."

Shamita also professed her love for him and told the host and superstar Salman Khan, “I love him and I’m very secure in my relationship.”

When Salman cracked a joke on Raqesh's kidney stone, the actor quipped, “Sir stone kahin aur laga dunga main," hinting at engagement post the show.

As the duo stepped out, they were surrounded by the paparazzi, during which, Raqesh planted a kiss on Shamita's cheek.

Shamita and Raqesh were a connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Through the weeks, they hinted that they were attracted to each other and became one of the most-talked-about couples on the show.

Recently, Raqesh declared his love for Shamita and they have openly indulged in PDA.

Meanwhile Raqesh, who was married to Ridhi Dogra decided to call it quits in 2019 after seven years of marriage.

