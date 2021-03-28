Watch: Rakhi Sawant suffers wardrobe malfunction at an event, says 'then people blame us for creating controversies'

A video of actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant from Colors TV's 'Rang Barse 2021' event is currently going viral on the internet.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' finalist apparently suffered a wardrobe malfunction moments before her performance and was seen lashing out at the organisers.

The video shows an assistant stitching the 'dori' of her blouse as a furious Rakhi complains, "Abhi tak toh ek jhatka bhi nahi maara aur mera blouse fat gaya. Kaisa dori banaya hai. Abhi safety pin pe kaam chalaoon. Dance main kaise karoon? Safety pin pe?"

"What do I do? Hum artistes hai. Humein tight dori deni chahiye, na? Aur phir log humko bolte hai ki hum controversy karte hain. Hum blouse apna tudwaaenge kya? Mere pura unit wait kar raha hai. This tragedy of artistes," a seemingly miffed Rakhi adds.