Watch: Rakhi Sawant goes out to buy vegetables in a 'PPT' suit

By IANS

Rakhi posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen buying vegetables dressed in a light blue PPE suit paired with gloves and a mask

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant shared a video where she is seen shopping for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit.

Rakhi posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen buying vegetables dressed in a light blue PPE suit paired with gloves and a mask.

"Guys please be safe, wear PPT kit and go wherever you want to go but better (sic)," Rakhi wrote alongside the video, which she posted on Friday night.

A "PPE" or the "Personal Protective Equipment" works as a shield against various contagious infections.

The actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, directed by Marukh Mirza.

