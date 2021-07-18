Watch: Rahul Vaidya reveals how his 'legendary' mamaji ruined his first night with Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday (July 16) in the presence of family members and close friends in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities, wedding ceremony and reception have gone viral on social media platforms.

Now, another video is doing the rounds on the internet that features the newlyweds on stage during a post-wedding family get together.

The singer revealed how their first night as a married couple was far from perfect. Narrating a funny incident that took place on their first night, Rahul said that his cousins and maternal uncle (mama) came to his room at 3 am.

"Mere mama aaj subah aaye mere room mein (My uncle came to my room this morning). It was my first night, I want to tell you all. We are all family, there are my two cousins, Shreyas and Arpit, they were partying with me. I told them to come to my room. Don't know what happened but they, and my other uncle Manoj mama, came to my room at 3 am. My first night is going on. And my wife asked me, 'humare room mein aur bhi koi hai kya (Is there someone else in our room?)' I said yes. So these are the legendary people," he said.