Watch: Raghav Juyal reveals what ‘actually happened’ in new video after backlash over racism

In a clip of Colors TV's "Dance Deewane 3" that has gone viral on social media, the show's host-dancer Raghav Juyal is seen introducing a contestant from the North East while speaking gibberish, seemingly to mock Mandarin, the language spoken by the Chinese people.

When the judges, including actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, ask him what he is trying to do, the host replies as he casually makes a racist remark on the young contestant, Gunjan Sinha.

"People might not be able to understand her Chinese but they surely understand her dance," he is heard saying in the 40-second clip.

The third season of the show, which went on air earlier this year, concluded last month.

Following the backlash, Raghav initially apologised for his remarks in an attempt to "clarify the misunderstanding", and said that it was an inside joke. He urged everyone to watch the entire episode and not pass their judgement based on one clip.

Hours later, he reposted a video that shows how it all started. The clip features Gunjan stating that besides dancing she likes speaking in Chinese. Raghav then engages in a faux conversation that leaves everyone in splits.

Raghav rose to fame after being a finalist in the dance reality shows such as ‘Dance India Dance’. He was later seen hosting the show, besides the franchise ‘Nach Baliye 7’, ‘Super Dancer’ and ‘Dance Plus’ among others.

Raghav was also seen in films such as ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, and ‘Bahut Hua Sammaan’, and will next be seen in the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer ‘Yudhra’.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:45 PM IST