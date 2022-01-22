Watch: Preggers Bharti Singh reacts after husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa says, ‘agle saal ek aur’

Soon to be parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa never miss a chance to share a funny interaction with the paparazzi. The couple, who is currently hosting the show 'Hunarbaaz', received a lot of support from their fans and loved ones after they announced their pregnancy.

On Friday, they were spotted by paparazzi outside the set of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 15'. In the video, She imitated Allu Arjun from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' as she drew her hand across the throat and said, “Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi (I am Pushparaaj. Even if I have a baby, I won’t stop).” Bharti was quick to give him a side eye when he said, "I won't stop, next year I'll give another baby".

Watch the video below:

Loading View on Instagram

The couple is expecting their first kid, which is expected to arrive in April. Netizens flooded the viral video with laughing emojis. In a video shared by Colors TV, Bharti mentioned that she is proud of being 'India's first pregnant ancho

On the work front, the duo will host Colors show ‘Hunarbaaz desh ki shaan.‘ Bharti and Harsh who have strong flare for comedy, will leave the crowd in splits. The show will premiere on January 22, and the judge panel will include Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST