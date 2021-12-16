Watch: Prajakta Koli can't keep calm as Amitabh Bachchan asks a question about her on 'KBC 13'

Actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who will soon be seen in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', can’t keep calm and the reason is 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Yes, one of the recent episodes of Amitabh Bachchan's show featured her, not in person but in the form of a question.

For that episode, singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah had appeared as special guests.

Prajakta took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be standing in front of a TV at her home as host Big B showed Neha and Badshah her picture and asked, "What is her official YouTube channel's name?"

Neha and Badshah replied in unison, 'Mostly Sane', which was the right answer. The question was for Rs 1,60,000.

Big B then spoke about her YouTube channel, which has 6 million followers.

On seeing the megastar speak about her, Prajakta laughed, clapped and pointed at herself excitedly in the clip.

"I am screaming omg. Saare vacations mein mamma baba ke saath KBC dekha hai. This is such a moment. Thank you Bhagwaanji! Love you @badboyshah @nehakakkar. Hi @amitabhbachchan sir," she captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ayush Mehra, Gaurav Gera, Vidya Malavade, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

On the other hand, Badshah commented, "Bina options ke bataa diya tha."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prajakta released a short film, 'Khayali Pulao' in 2020. She then acted in the Netflix series 'Mismatched', released in November 2020.

In 2022, she will be seen in Dharma Productions' upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Mismatched (Season 2).'

