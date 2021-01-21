Watch: Parth Samthaan's chemistry with Khushi Kumar leaves fans gushing

Television Parth Samthaan's new music video 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham,' which released on Thursday, has left netizens gushing over his chemistry with fashion designer turned actress Khushali Kumar.
Set in Goa, the video of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal's song is about an aspiring actor (played by Samthaan) who dreams of becoming the next Ayushmann Khuranna. The video shows Khushali Kumar playing his girlfriend.
Check out the emotional video here:
Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "It's a package of love & emotions! Loved the MV & the lovely chemistry! @LaghateParth Lover boy turned superstar but the way the love & emotions you've got Gracy are so intense! Very well portrayed, Samthaan! Congo & Cheers! #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."
Another tweeted, "Just loooooooooved this song........the chemistry ,the story line, the voice, the music ,the song and of course....... the actors Everything is just amazing #ParthSamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."
Check out the reactions here: