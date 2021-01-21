Watch: Parth Samthaan's chemistry with Khushi Kumar leaves fans gushing

Television Parth Samthaan's new music video 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham,' which released on Thursday, has left netizens gushing over his chemistry with fashion designer turned actress Khushali Kumar.

Set in Goa, the video of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal's song is about an aspiring actor (played by Samthaan) who dreams of becoming the next Ayushmann Khuranna. The video shows Khushali Kumar playing his girlfriend.

Check out the emotional video here: