Watch: Paranormal expert Steve Huff claims he spoke to Sidharth Shukla, here's what the actor's spirit said

Paranormal expert Steve Huff is once again making headlines for his claims of having spoken to actor Sidharth Shukla's spirit.

Sidharth breathed his last on September 2 in Mumbai. He reportedly died due to heart attack.

While his fans are still in disbelief, the paranormal expert claims to have spoken to the late actor.

Huff conducted his 'soul speaking' session on September 4 and soon after, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel - Huff Paranormal.

In the video, Huff is trying to talk to Sidharth through his 'soul speaking' device. He asks the alleged spirit, "Where are you right now?", to which a voice is heard saying, "I’m in huff.. Must get my dog."

He then asks the spirit to share a message for his fans. "Hear you," a voice can then be heard saying.

This was all Steve Huff was able to talk to Sidharth’s soul. He said he will try to connect again with the spirit soon.

Check out the video here:

Steve is a photographer, paranormal researcher, who owns the blog and YouTube channel called 'Huff Paranormal'. He claims to be the inventor of a few powerful devices that help connect with the dead, called 'The Portal' and 'The Wonderbox'.

Earlier, he was in news for claiming to have spoken to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Huff states on his website, "Yes, I am a spirit magnet, and while I make it look easy..it has taken me years of dedication, research, money, time and meditation to get here."

Steve in his blog mentions how he came to be fond of the afterlife. He spent most of his childhood with Ouija boards, connecting with spirits. Despite the near death experiences, he claims that he’s never had a bad experience.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 02:51 PM IST