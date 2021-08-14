Watch: Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu left teary-eyed as she witnesses her journey on ‘Dance Deewane 3’

In order to celebrate Independence Day, dance reality show "Dance Deewane" invited Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu to celebrate her win and honour the weightlifter with special performances.

Titled as ‘Salaam India’, the special episode will also feature cricketers Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, the first Indian sabre fencer to qualify for Olympics, Bhavani Devi and wrestler Priya Malik.

When contestants Papai Antara and Tarun dedicate a performance tracing Mirabai’s journey, it left the Olympian teary-eyed.

Mirabai said, “Mujhe bahut achaa lga ‘Dance Deewane’ show mein aa kar. Maine pehle kabhi nahi socha tha ki mai iss show par kabhi aa paungi aur Madhuri Ma’am se mil paungi. Mai unki bahut badi fan hun. Mujhe bhi dance karna bahut pasand hai. ‘Dance Deewane’ ki team ne mujhe ek bahut hi acha surprise dia. Unhone pizza mangaya mere lie and mujhe Pizza khane mein bahut mazza aya.

“‘Dance Deewane’ ke sabhi contestants ko mai yeh message dena chahti hun ki aap sab apna best performance dete rahiye aur kabhi har nahi maniye. Humari jeet hard work karne se hi hoti hai. Aap sab issi taraf ache se taiyari kijie aur apna best dijiye aur bharat ka naam roshan kijie. Mai ye bhi bataana chahti hun ki Gunjan meri favorite contestant hai or mai uska performance hamesha dekhti hun,” she added.

Chanu opened India's medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

The Indian weightlifter last week received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show at the Tokyo Games. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had felicitated India's first medal winner Mirabai Chanu after she landed from Tokyo.

ALSO READ Big fan moment for Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu after meeting Salman Khan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:41 AM IST