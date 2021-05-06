Watch: Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring as she performs Lavani on ‘Garmi’ song in viral video

Popular reality show "Dance Deewane" is currently being shot at Bangalore owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Recently, Nora Fatehi, who is one of the judges on the show, shook a leg with one of the contestants on stage.

The two women synced gracefully as they performed Lavani – a traditional dance form in Maharashtra, to her iconic dance number “Garmi”.

Watch the video below.