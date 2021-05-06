Watch: Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring as she performs Lavani on ‘Garmi’ song in viral video

Popular reality show "Dance Deewane" is currently being shot at Bangalore owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.
Recently, Nora Fatehi, who is one of the judges on the show, shook a leg with one of the contestants on stage.
The two women synced gracefully as they performed Lavani – a traditional dance form in Maharashtra, to her iconic dance number “Garmi”.
Watch the video below.
Actress Madhuri Dixit, who was a judge on the show is not travelling, Nora has taken her place alongside Tushar Kalia.
Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal have also returned to the show post COVID-19 recovery. Meanwhile the hosts also include comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
On the work front, Nora plays a spy in the upcoming film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.
The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
