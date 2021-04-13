Watch: Nia Sharma's sexy dance video from the streets of Mumbai is unmissable

Television actor and social media celebrity Nia Sharma's dance videos often break the internet. From her quirky style to killer expressions, Nia always manages to win the hearts of her fans.

On Tuesday, Nia treated her fans with another dance video in which she grooves on the streets of Mumbai with three other dancers.

Dressed in all-black attire, Nia is all smiles as she dances on 50 Cent's son In Da Club.

She paired her black denim pants and crop top with a matching cap. For her footwear, she opted for white sneakers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nia wrote, "Go shawty @akshayjainofficial thank you for entertaining my demands.. been funnnnn @nikhil_shetty_05 @tarunyadavv15."

Watch the video here: