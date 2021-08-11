Watch: Nia Sharma shares sexy video to shut down trolls who said 'kapde nahi hai kya'

Popular television actress Nia Sharma on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to those who trolled her for her choice of clothes.

A few days back, Nia had set the temperature soaring with her sexy pictures and videos. She had treated her fans with a dance video in which she can be seen in a sexy backless top.

However, soon after Nia shared the video, netizens trolled her for wearing 'inappropriate' clothes.

Now, in response to her trolls, Nia took to her Instagram and shared a video sporting the same outfit and this time, striking different poses to show off her well-toned body, sexy curves and bare back.

The 'Jamai Raja' actress wrote, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you..Fluck you very much."

Moments after she shared the post, actors Rashami Desai and Nisha Rawal dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Nia never misses a chance to flaunt her phenomenal fashion sense. She often takes to her social media handle to share glimpses of the same. Her ravishing Instagram videos and pictures never fail to go viral.

On the work front, Nia was recently seen in the Zee TV web series 'Jamai Raja 2.0' alongside Ravi Dubey.

Shows like 'Jamai Raja', 'Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha' and 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and 'Naagin' have brought Nia the desired fame.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:25 PM IST