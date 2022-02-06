Watch: New bride Karishma Tanna grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' at her wedding reception

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa The Rise' has become a hurricane that is taking the globe under its groovy influence. And now, Samatha Ruth Prabhu's item song from the film, 'Oo Antava,' has also become a hot wedding song.

Actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot with long time beau Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony on February 5. The wedding was a grand affair in the presence of their family members and close friends in Mumbai.

Later, they hosted a glamourous wedding reception for their industry friends at a five-star hotel.

Many celebrities like Harleen Sethi, Dalljiet Kaur, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor and Ridhima Pandit attended the wedding ceremony. Harleen, known for her role in the hit series 'Broken But Beautiful', shared a video of the glowing new bride on Instagram stories.

In the video, Karishma is seen wearing a shimmery gold outfit, grooving to the beats of 'Oo Antava'. Sporting wedding mehendi, she blows a kiss to her friends dancing with her.

Karishma also shared photos from her wedding ceremony, giving fans a glimpse into the dreamy affair. In the series of photos, the bride and groom are all smiles. The ceremony took place at dusk at a resort that had the backdrop of the sea.

The fashion forward bride ditched the traditional red for her special day, instead chose a pastel pink hue. She wore a full sleeved, heavily embroided blouse with plunging neckline and lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

She wore heavy yet minimalistic jewellery like a gold choker and a heavy vintage layered necklace adorned in pastel gemstones, a gold nath, matching dangling earrings, two matha pattis, bracelets, hath phool with pearl adornments, and a single thread mangalsutra.

The groom chose a ivory sherwani, a white chikankari embroidered long jacket over a simple white kurta, silk churidar pants, and a matching dupatta. He matched with his bride with a pastel pink embroidered safa.

Karishma and Varun reportedly met through a common friend and have been going strong ever since then.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:53 PM IST