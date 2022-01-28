Watch: Mouni Roy shares adorable unseen video of her Malayali wedding ceremony with Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy, on Thursday tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The 36-year-old took to Instagram and shared a video that encapsulated adorable moments from her Malayali wedding ceremony.

The video featured her mother and brother as well as Suraj’s parents. It also included her friends from the industry such as Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia Goble and Arjun Bijlani among others.

Earlier, she shared pictures from the ceremony, where Mouni, who belongs to a Hindu Bengali family, looked resplendent in a broad red-bordered white saree which she accessorised with heavy gold jewellery inclusive of customised matha patti, broad bangles, heavy jhumkis, a heavy bridal choker set teamed with a Ganapati-style heavy pendant set and a broad waistband.

Keeping her makeup subtle, the 'Naagin' star accessorized her hair in a gorgeous white gajra running through her long braid.

Meanwhile, Suraj who belongs to a Malayali family sported a tanned brown colour kurta with traditional white dhoti.Check out the pictures below.

"We are married! I found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings... 27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni," Roy wrote.

Nambiar shared the same photos and wrote in the caption, "Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:52 AM IST